Delhi LG Approves Filing Of Review Plea Against SC Verdict In Chhawla Gangrape Case

In an important development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the filing of a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict in the Chhawla gangrape case. While three persons were awarded the death sentence for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl on February 9, 2012, at Chhawla in Delhi, the Supreme Court acquitted them on November 7. The Delhi LG took cognizance of the fact that the SC verdict prompted the parents of the victim to seek police protection out of fear. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati will represent the case before the SC.

Speaking to Republic TV, activist Brinda Adige remarked, "We are a country where there is a rape every 8 minutes. And when the Supreme Court acquits gangrape murderers, it just goes to show that the system needs reformation. The Supreme Court has not said that somebody must be penalised or pulled up. They have just been acquitted. I am glad that the LG is filing a review. This case will set the precedent for the review of several cases where the functionaries have done a shoddy job". As per sources, the review plea is likely to be filed today.

Delhi Lt Gov approves filing of a review petition in SC against its decision of acquitting the 3 accused earlier awarded death sentence in 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder;also approves appointment of SG Tushar Mehta&Addl SG Aishwariya Bhati to represent case: Delhi Home Dept Sources pic.twitter.com/cFlLMVU40D — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

The SC verdict

In its verdict, the SC bench comprising ex-CJI UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. While conceding that agony may be caused to society and the family of the victim in particular if the accused go unpunished, it affirmed that the law does not allow the courts to punish someone on the basis of moral conviction or suspicion alone. Highlighting that 10 material witnesses were not cross-examined, the SC observed that the accused were deprived of their right to have a fair trial.

The SC ruled, "No conviction should be based merely on the apprehension of indictment or condemnation over the decision rendered. Every case has to be decided by the Courts strictly on merits and in accordance with law without being influenced by any kind of outside moral pressures or otherwise. The Court is constrained to make these observations as the Court has noticed many glaring lapses having occurred during the course of the trial". At the same time, it noted that the parents of the victim will be entitled to compensation if not awarded so far by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.