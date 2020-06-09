Delhi: LG Directs AAP Govt To Conduct Thorough Contact Tracing & Testing Amid COVID Crisis

After chairing a DDMA meeting in the national capital on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the AAP-led administration to conduct thorough contact tracing of COVID-19 patients and testing amid the escalating crisis. The LG has instructed the administration to follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the same.

This comes after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia highlighted that the number of COVID cases in the national capital is expected to increase to 5.5 lakh by July 31. The DDMA meeting was attended by Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gehlot and other concerned officials. The national capital has reported 2,9,943 positive cases of Coronavirus so far with 874 deaths and 11,357 recoveries.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal also informed that he has advised 'timely action' for physical infrastructure and HR requirement considering possible scenarios to ramp up the medical capacity. The all-party meeting held earlier also discussed issues relating to the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients, extensive testing, swift ambulance response, and providing critical information in the public domain.

Chaired DDMA meeting with Dy CM @msisodia, Min (Health)@SatyendarJain, Min (Rev) @kgahlot, CS, OSD, MoHFW, DG ICMR, CP, Secy BM & other Sr officers.



— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 9, 2020

Directed all stakeholders for containment zone strategy as per ICMR guidelines.Delineate containment zones properly to ensure their effective management to contain the spread of infection

Also advised to follow best practices from others for management of COVID-19 cases in Delhi



— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, LG Baijal has also highlighted that he was told that in Delhi, additional 13,770 beds are required and if this situation continues then by July we will need 80,000 beds. "Resources needs to be deployed. I have directed that stadiums can be used with marriage and banquet halls. Important thing to remember is that COVID patients needs oxygenated beds and not ventilators. We have some few options like hotels and hospitals linkages. Places have been identified as such. We are working with Central govt closely," Baijal remarked.

Delhi CM tests COVID negative

In a major development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Chief Minister had developed Coronavirus symptoms like mild fever and trouble in the throat, following which he was advised by his doctor to take the test. The AAP supremo had self-isolated himself after showing symptoms and took the test on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI said that since Kejriwal, 51, is a diabetic, so doctors have advised him to self isolate. He added that administrative work of the Delhi government will not suffer.

