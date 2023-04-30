Delhi LG dismisses spending Rs 15 cr on officials residence says 'anyone can come and see'

Delhi LG V K Saxena on Sunday denied spending Rs 15 crore on renovating Raj Niwas as alleged by AAP, and said his house is open for every individual to come and see.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had on Wednesday made the allegation saying Saxena spent Rs 15 crore on repair work alone at his official residence, which is built on six acres of land.

In comparison, a new house was built for the Delhi CM on only one acre, he had said.

Saxena on Sunday inspected the phase 1 of the Yamuna Rejuvenation Project from Signature Bridge to ITO Barrage, a project that is under the monitoring of a high level committee.

"Raj Niwas is open for everyone to come and see for himself," he said on the sidelines of the event.