Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute Shehla Rashid On Sedition Charges For Anti-army Tweets

Delhi LG, V K Saxena granted prosecution sanction against Shehla Rashid Shora, ex-Vice President of JNU students union and member of AISA on January 10, for making two tweets about the Indian Army aimed at promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, informed Delhi LG sources.

The said prosecution sanction pertains to FIR dated September 3, 2019, under section 153A IPC, PS-Special Cell, New Delhi, on the basis of a complaint made by one Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Tweets with ‘Religious fault-lines’ ramifications

The Home Department, GNCTD, in its observations on file has observed that “the nature of the case, location to which the tweets refer and making false allegations against the Army makes it a serious issue. Not every tweet is to be proceeded with, under criminal law. But a tweet of this kind, in this case, needs to be processed against Religious fault lines that have been created in J&K by the likes of Ms. Shehla Rashid. The case is made of for prosecution u/s 153A IPC. This relates to public order.”

The prosecution sanction of the LG will apply to the cases lodged against Shehla Rashid by the Delhi police’s special cell.

The Ex-VP of the JNU students union Rashid in August 2019, had in a series of Tweets attacked the Indian Army and alleged torture, “In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and “Interrogated” (Tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area,” she had tweeted.

However, the Indian Army rejected the claims and stated, “Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified & fake news is spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population.”

Image: PTI