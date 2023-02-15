Delhi L-G Orders Cessation Of Mehrauli Demolition Drive Citing Erroneous Land Demarcation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on February 14 ordered the cessation of the demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in South Delhi’s Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages over the past few days, according to a statement by the Raj Niwas. However the action on the encroachments on the land surrounding the heritage sites will continue, he stated in an order released by the Raj Niwas.

The decision came as a big relief for hundreds of families as they feared being homeless.

Anomalies in land demarcation

"The decision came after a delegation of residents of these villages met the L-G and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas, that was carried out by the AAP Government in 2021," Raj Niwas said.

Post the meeting L-G Saxena responded and ordered the Vice Chairman, DDA and the local administration to stop the demolition. He also assured the residents their grievances will be looked into and the errors in the demarcation as pointed out by them will be examined.

‘No injustice will be done to rightful owners of land’: Delhi L-G

In the order to stop the demolition L-G Saxena further said, "Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the L-G assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of the land. He said the residents' complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials," Raj Niwas' statement added.

However, the statement also read that while no action will be taken against the rightful occupants, the illegal encroachments around the heritage sites will be razed down following the orders of the HC.

Image: ANI