Delhi LG Orders Police Action Against Perpetrators, Says Situation Closely Monitored

After the JNU violence which involved attacks on the students and faculties, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed police to take action against the miscreants involved in the violence and assured that the situation is closely monitored.

The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 5, 2020

Reactions from the political fraternity

According to ANI, as many as 18 people have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre complaining about abrasions and bleeding in the head. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have condemned the violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed shock over the incident. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has called it 'frustration of rejected parties' urging for an impartial probe and Amit Malviya has pointed towards left-wing activists for the violence.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also condemned the violence and appealed for a high-level judicial inquiry. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the central government holding them responsible for the attack.

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been severely injured. Visuals of her have surfaced in which she is seen bleeding profusely and saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

JNUSU alleges ABVP behind attack

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

ABVP blames leftist students organization

Whereas, ABVP has stated that around 25 of their leaders have also been attacked with their presidential candidate Manish Jangid been beaten up, adding that 11 of their leaders are missing and alleged that the attack was orchestrated by students affiliated to the left-wing students' organization SFI, AISA and DSF.

