Delhi LG Saxena Sanctions MHA Action On IAS Officer For Allegedly Taking Rs 50 Lakh Bribe

In a breaking development, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended action against IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh purportedly for extending undue favours to an executive engineer of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB). The officer has been accused of diluting punishment in two corruption cases against the latter. A complaint in this regard was filed with the Ministry of Home Affairs by a person named JS Sharma in February 2020.

IAS Rai, during his tenure as the Vice Chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to dilute punishment and let off executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate asset cases, one involving Meena's son and the other involving his wife.

"The LG has made this recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the basis of substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, P S Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption," as per sources in the LG office.

Delhi LG's crackdown on corruption

On Thursday, Delhi LG VK Saxena ordered officials concerned to register an FIR against 11 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials in a nine-year-old financial misappropriation case, reported in the year 2013.

The Delhi LG has also ordered to withdraw pensions given to nine of the 11 officials, who are now retired.

An official statement from the LG's office stated, "Lt Governor, VK Saxena, in his capacity as Chairman DDA, has ordered that an FIR be registered against the then Member (Finance) and Member (Engineering) of DDA, apart from 9 other officials of DDA in a 9-year-old case of blatant financial misappropriation and violation of Codal Formalities, CPWD Works Manual and General Financial Rules (GFR), that was reported in 2013."