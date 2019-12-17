Delhi LG Anil Baijal Appeals For Peace, Calls Violence 'illegal' And 'inhuman'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to everyone to maintain peace and not engage in any form of violence. In a statement released by the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital, he has advised people to immediately inform the Delhi police if they spot any form of violent elements around them.

The official statement released on the official Twitter handle of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reads, "I appeal to all to maintain peace. Don't get involved in any kind of violence & immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means."

सभी दिल्ली वासियों से अपील है कि शान्ति बनायें रखें। किसी भी प्रकार की हिंसा में शामिल न हों और हिंसक तत्वों की जानकारी तुरंत दिल्ली पुलिस को दें। हिंसा ग़ैर क़ानूनी तो है ही, अमानवीय भी है। अपनी बातें शान्तिपूर्ण लोकतांत्रिक माध्यमों से कहें। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) December 17, 2019

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace as violence intensifies

Delhi CM appeals for peace

Amid sporadic violence gripping the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed Delhites to maintain their calm and asked them to avoid indulging in violent activities while protesting.

मेरी सभी दिल्लीवासियो से अपील है कि शांति बनाए रखें। एक सभ्य समाज में किसी भी तरह की हिंसा बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। हिंसा से कुछ हासिल नहीं होगा। अपनी बात शांति से कहनी है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 17, 2019

Anti-CAA protests continue in Delhi

Protests against the Citizenship Amendement Act in the National Capital continued on Tuesday and has further spread across various college campuses across the country, following the violent clash between the Jamia Millia University students and Delhi Police. In fresh violence on Tuesday, protesters across the country reiterated they demanded the revocation of the new Act. In Delhi's Seelampur region, Police used tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators. In the Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters on Tuesday, the cops are using an aerial drone to monitor the entire situation.

Over 400 students and alumni of US universities including – Harward, Yale, Columbia, Stanford, and Tufts on Tuesday extended their support to the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Fresh Violence In Delhi; Metro Stations Shut

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Time From Home Minister To Discuss The Situation In Delhi