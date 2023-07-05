Delhi LG Observes Visible Improvement In Water Quality Of Yamuna River

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Tuesday said there has been a visible improvement in the water quality of the Yamuna in the 11-km stretch between Wazirabad pond and the ITO Barrage though the task to completely clean the river will take time.

Saxena and National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel Tuesday inspected the navigable stretch of the river between the Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO Barrage on an Indian Navy Boat provided at the LG's request.

Accompanied by senior officials from departments concerned, including the Delhi Development Authority, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Jal Board, the LG and NGT chairperson assessed the progress of cleaning works on the river's floodplains. The high-level committee, constituted by the NGT in January this year, has been overseeing the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, including the restoration of its floodplain and desiltation of sewerage.

The restoration works on the floodplains between Wazirabad Barrage and ITO Barrage have been completed as part of the first phase which began in February this year. Cleaning operations between the ITO Barrage and Okhla are currently in progress.

During the inspection, the LG said the 11-km stretch of the river up to the ITO Barrage has been successfully cleaned and the water quality has visibly improved.

Saxena emphasised that a long-term solution for the river's rejuvenation would require the involvement of Delhi's residents.

Once the waterway becomes fully navigable, citizens could physically engage with the river, fostering a sense of ownership and belongingness, he said.

The LG noted the efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna have gradually started showing positive results. The improved appearance of the ghats and the water quality reflect this progress when compared on a year-on-year basis, he said. Saxena specifically mentioned the extensive cleaning initiatives being undertaken in the Najafgarh Drain, which accounts for about 68 per cent of the river's pollution and its cleaning will make a remarkable difference.

The LG, however, acknowledged that the task of cleaning the Yamuna, "which has been neglected for over three decades despite consistent monitoring by the Supreme Court and the NGT", will take time to complete.

"It is a long road ahead," he said.