Delhi Lifts All COVID-related Restrictions; To Resume Fully Offline Classes From April 1

In view of a consistent improvement in the Coronavirus situation across the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has lifted all the COVID-related restrictions in line with the concerns of the people facing hardships due to the loss of jobs. As informed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, he said that the restrictions have been removed as the situation has improved and people are facing hardships due to unemployment.

While maintaining that the government will continue to keep a strict watch on adherence to COVID norms, he further informed that the schools will start to function fully on an offline basis from April 1, while the fines for not wearing masks will be reduced to Rs 500. Kejriwal also urged the people of Delhi to strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs



Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr



Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500



All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

This came after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held a meeting for discussing lifting the remaining COVID-19 restrictions including night curfews, half seating capacities, and closure of non-essential shops by 8 PM. While restrictions including weekend curfews, half capacity in public transports, closure of cinema halls, and others were lifted by the Delhi government earlier, others such as no standing passengers in buses and metro, 50% cap on seating capacity in eateries and cinema halls, social gathering in banquet halls are yet to be relaxed.

Therefore, changes that will be brought in the national capital from Monday:

No more night curfews from Monday midnight.

Schools to resume fully offline classes from April 1

Challans for not wearing masks will be reduced to Rs 500

Standing passengers will be allowed

Business establishments will remain open till late at night.

Delhi COVID-19 situation

On Thursday, Delhi reported fresh 556 COVID cases with a positivity rate of 1.10% and six fatalities due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,591 while 618 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,58,154 and the death toll is at 26,115. Earlier on Wednesday, the city reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths.

Image: PTI