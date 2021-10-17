Delhi Likely To Experience Rainfall Today, Air Quality To Improve In Next 3 Days: IMD

Since the morning of October 17, Sunday, people in Delhi are experiencing a cloudy day along with light to moderate intensity of rainfall in many areas of the city as well as in the national capital region (NCR), with the air quality index projected to recover marginally over the following several days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that precipitation in the city has begun about 5 a.m., with light rain/drizzle falling in scattered areas around the Capital.

As per the meteorological agency's forecast, the city will have mostly overcast skies and moderate rainfall today. On Monday, there is a chance of light rain. Further, the city's base station, Safdarjang had reported a low temperature of 20 degrees Celsius in Delhi on October 16, Saturday. The highest temperature was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees higher than average.

Air Quality in Delhi will improve from the 'Very Poor' category

Moreover, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index of the nation's capital has dropped to the 'Very Poor' category, with PM 2.5 (Fine particulate matter which is an air pollutant) returning as the leading pollution stricken city.

Citing SAFAR, ANI reported, “Favorable meteorological conditions lead to intrusion of stubble burning related air mass. With 1572 effective fire counts as per SAFAR harmonized methodology which includes data of two ISRO satellites, the stubble burning contribution in Delhi's air has suddenly increased to 14 percent." SAFAR further informed that the air quality is expected to improve in the following three days.

SAFAR further explained that rainfall is expected due to the impact of an incoming western disturbance as well as wind reversal to easterly which will occur by tomorrow. The air quality index is projected to recover, yet, will stay bad for Monday, but gradually will turn into moderate for the next three days.

Furthermore, On Friday, October 15, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated dramatically, with scientists blaming the current worsening on pollution caused by "agricultural fires" in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Meanwhile, The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has formed ward-based teams of officers to battle air pollution in the national capital. These teams will guarantee rigorous adherence to the rules. According to PTI reports, a team of 64 individuals has been formed to do so. The hotspot regions of Anand Vihar, East Delhi, would be the centre of attention for this initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/ @ANI)