Delhi Likely To Receive Thunderstorm With Rain, Minimum Temperature Settles At 20.7 Degrees C

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, even as the weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

The city recorded 1 mm of rainfall during 8.30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The city registered a relative humidity of 77 per cent in the morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 114 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.