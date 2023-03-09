Delhi Liqour Policy Scam: Summoned By ED, K Kavitha Asks Why Probe Agency Is In Haste

Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday, March 9, attacked the BJP-led Centre saying that the latter is using the agencies as a back door to come to power in Telangana. Her remark comes a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent her summons to appear for questioning in the Delhi Liquor policy scam.

Addressing the media on Thursday, K Kavitha said, "I were about to do dharna (for women reservation bill) on March 10, but we got a notice from the Enforcement Directorate asking me to come on 9th March. I said, I have a programme and requested March 16 as the date. But I don’t know why they are in haste. They agreed on March 11."

"When ED or any investigating agency want to interrogate a woman citizen, the woman has a fundamental right that interrogation should be done at her residence. Law supports this. There are several court judgements in favour of women also. That’s why we requested the ED to come to my residence on March 11. But they said 'no, you have to come'. Luckily, I am a political leader. And also my party is with me. We have resources that’s why we can go there (Delhi). We saw during the covid that even medical experts can be reached through videoconferencing. Then why not interrogation through videoconferencing?" she added.

She said there should be a ‘revolutionary scheme’ allowing the police and investigating agencies to interrogate women through video conferencing. “We will go to Supreme Court. It’s not about me. It’s about every woman," she asserted.

'Agencies targeting Telangana': K Kavitha

On ED summons, the daughter of CM KCR said, “We will support them because we understand the obligations of the agencies and government."

"From last June, the government of India has constantly been sending its agencies to Telangana. Now the question is why? Because the Telangana assembly elections are there in Nov-Dec. The modus operandi of BJP is that wherever there is an election, ED reaches before PM Modi. This is what has happened in Telangana," she alleged.

The BRS leader also claimed that the CBI carried out around 100 raids, while the ED had around 200 in Telangana recently. “NIA called a minimum of 500-600 people and threatened them," she alleged further.

"They are targeting our MLAs, leaders and Ministers by calling them in different cases," Kavitha said and accused the BJP-led Centre of using ED as a back gate to come into power in Telangana. "We are not scared. We (BRS) started with a protest and now we are running the government in the state. We will work for the people," she said.

Attacking the Centre, she racked up the Agniveer issue, inflation and Adani row and then said that no raids are being taken against BJP's allies and its leaders.