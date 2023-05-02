Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP's Raghav Chadha Named By ED In 2nd Supplementary Chargesheet

Trouble has mounted once again for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha name has emerged in the Delhi Liquor policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate has mentioned AAP MP's name in its supplementary chargesheet in relation to the case.

According to ED's second supplementary chargesheet, C Arvind, the then Secretary of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia revealed to the probe agency that a meeting was held at the latter's residence where Raghav Chadha was also in attendance.

The statement in the chargesheet stated, "At Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence there was a meeting of Raghav Chaddha, ACS Finance of Punjab Government, Excise Commissioner, Sh Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present".

In 2022, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

On February 26, the former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation and for being evasive on questions from investigators.

"The investigation conducted in this case so far is alleged to have revealed that Manish Sisodia played an active role in the commission of the alleged offences as he being a member of the Group of Ministers as well as the Excise Minister manipulated certain changes in the cabinet note, which was prepared on the draft policy and was put up along with the expert committee report and the comments were taken as opinions received from the general public and stakeholders, with some ulterior motives and designs and to help some stakeholders of the Excise Policy in achieving the illegal objective of cartelization and monopoly in the sale of liquor in Delhi," Special Judge MK Nagpal noted in his February 27 order.

In the FIR, the CBI booked him under IPC sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and provisions of the Prevention Of Corruption Act including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence).

Along with Sisodia, the CBI had also named Arva Gopi Krishna, then commissioner (excise); Anand Tiwari, then deputy commissioner (excise); Pankaj Bhatnagar, assistant commissioner (excise); Vijay Nair, former CEO, Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd; Sameer Mahendru, managing director, Indospirit Group, as accused in the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, the ED and CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.