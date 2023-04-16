Delhi Liquor Policy Case: CBI To Question Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi CM Assures Honest Answers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at its headquarters in the national capital today in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. The AAP chief is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in this case. The central agency is all set to question him on the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.

CBI to question CM Kejriwal

According to inputs, the central agency may question Kejriwal about the statements of other suspects who have spoken about how the policy was allegedly swayed to favour certain players. The agency is also expected to seek the response of the Delhi Chief Minister on his role in the formulation of the concerned Excise policy and his knowledge about the alleged influence being cast by the traders and 'South lobby' members, according to the officials.

The AAP supremo may also be asked whether he was involved in the formulation of the policy before it was given approval, the officials said. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin" of the Delhi liquor policy and stated that no policy could have been implemented in the national capital without the approval of the Chief Minister.

'Will give my answers with honesty': CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal expressed apprehensions about being arrested by the CBI ahead of his appearance in the liquor case. He claimed that the BJP could have influenced the CBI to harass him, alleging that the saffron party is very powerful and can jail anyone.

"I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," Kejriwal said in a 5-minute video message shared on Twitter ahead of his CBI questioning.

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)