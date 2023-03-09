Delhi Liquor Policy Case: What Is South Group And Why Are Its Alleged Members On ED Radar

Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, is lodged at the Tihar Jail, while K Kavitha, leader of the Telangana-based Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, is scheduled to be questioned in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 11. The developments have raised a political storm with both Aam Aadmi Party and BRS claiming political vendetta on behalf of the Centre in sending enforcement agencies behind their leaders. The Centre, however, maintains that probe agencies are no longer 'caged parrots' as they were during the Congress regime. Amid the political storm, there is a new group name floating around -- the 'South Group'.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that it is this 'South Group' that spent Rs 100 crore to allegedly influenced the now-withdrawn new excise policy implemented by the Delhi government.

Delhi liquor policy case: What is the South Group?

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the so-called South Group comprises the promoter of a major pharmaceutical company, a member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh and a major leader from Telangana.

The ED alleges they were represented by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai who was arrested by the agency on Tuesday, Abhishek Boinpally and Butchi Babu.

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that Arun Pillai along with Boinpally and Babu acted on behalf of the South Group and "orchestrated the whole scheme of forming a cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and retail which controlled more than 30 per cent of the whole liquor business in Delhi".

What is ED accusing the 'South Group' of?

In its chargesheet, the ED has alleged the South Group paid kickbacks to AAP leaders through Vijay Nair-- AAP's communication in-charge-- as a part of a deal between the South Group and the AAP leaders. But why did the South Group pay kickbacks to AAP? According to the agency, the kickbacks would be recovered through the profits generated by the wholesale operations of Sameer Mahendru's Indo Spirits. The ED arrested Mahendru in September of last year.

To recover the alleged kickbacks, the South Group was given a 65% stake in Indo Spirits and the South Group controlled these stakes through proxies and false representation, the ED recently told a Delhi court. The agency claimed the partners linked to the South Group were allowed to withdraw from the profits of the Indo Spirits.

In a bid to probe the links to the Delhi liquor policy case, the central agency has summoned Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha to appear at its headquarters in the national capital. Responding to the ED summons, the BRS leader said she will cooperate with the agency and will appear for questioning on March 11.