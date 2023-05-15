Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: CBI Finds Rs 17 Cr Money Trail, Arrests News Channel Employee

In a massive breakthrough in the Delhi Liquor policy scam, a news channel employee has been arrested after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tracked down a money trail.

As per sources, during the investigation, the central agency had established a money trail of Rs 17 crore in relation to which a news channel employee was arrested on May 12. Records like Whatsapp chats of Hawala Operators including incriminating pieces of evidence have been recovered that showcased the transfer of money.

The amount came from one of the accused of liquor scam and was transferred to a media publicity company which has a link with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The money was transacted on June 2021 and in June 2022. Notably, the company located in Andhra Pradesh was employed by the AAP for its outdoor campaign during the Goa Assembly Elections.

The amount can be changed as the probe is currently underway.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "using" a part of the Rs 100 crore kickbacks allegedly received from the 'south group' to meet its expenditure for the Goa Assembly poll campaign in 2022. The accusation has been made in the agency's supplementary chargesheet filed in the Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

ED has arraigned as accused a media publicity company and its owner-promoter in the prosecution complaint. A Delhi court took cognisance of this chargesheet on Monday. The agency has arrested a dozen people in this case so far including Sisodia, Nair (AAP communication in-charge), Raghav Magunta, and businessmen Reddy, Pillai and Boinpally. It has questioned and recorded the statement of Kavitha and Buchi Babu, alleged to be her accountant.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.