Delhi liquor policy scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday extended till May 8 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, a day after it denied him bail saying the evidence against him prima facie spoke "volumes" about his involvement in the alleged offence.

Sisodia, in jail for his alleged involvement in the case, was produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal. The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case of alleged money laundering, sought extension of his judicial remand which the court granted.

An agitated Sisodia castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being taken away after his court appearance.

"Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won't be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants," Sisodia said.

The same court had on Friday dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying "The case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence." The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, on March 9. He was arrested by the CBI earlier for alleged corruption in framing and implementing the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.