Delhi Liquor Scam Case: ED Raids Residences Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Key Associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today May 24 conducted fresh searches and raids at the houses of the associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi and multiple other locations. The raids are in connection with its probe into the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy matter, officials sources said, PTI informed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader issued a Twitter video message, saying that two of his associates are being raided by the federal agency ED. Sources said that about four-five entities are being covered under the searches being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, the ED raids are on at six locations including at the locations of Sarvesh Mishra and Ajit Tyagi. Both of them are key associates of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, it has been alleged.

मोदी की दादागिरी चरम पर है।

मैं मोदी की तानाशाही के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ रहा हूँ।

ED की फर्जी जाँच को पूरे देश के सामने उजागर किया।

ED ने मुझसे गलती मानी।

जब कुछ नही मिला तो आज मेरे सहयोगियों अजीत त्यागी और सर्वेश मिश्रा के घर ED ने छापा मारा है।

Raids at houses of AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s aides

“I have exposed the dictatorship, goondaism of PM Modi’s ED in front of the country. How the ED is misusing its power as an agency and fraudulently proving the involvement of various people in the Liquor scam. When they didn’t get (any evidence) against me, they have accepted this as a mistake and now they are raiding my aides. Today morning I came to know that the houses of my associates Ajit Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra have been raided. I will not compromise against any conspiracy hatched by PM Modi’s government or ED. We will fight against you and expose you before the country. I will lay bare how the ED is misused. Our fight will continue even if we have get the SC, HC involved,” said Sanjay Singh in a video message posted on Twitter.

The Rajya Sabha MP had sometime back written to the Union finance secretary seeking sanction to prosecute the ED director and an assistant director and investigating officer of the liquor policy case for allegedly making false and derogatory claims against him in connection with this probe.

ED sources had then said that the agency had filed an application, on April 20, in a court seeking to correct a typographical/clerical error related to the name of Sanjay Singh in its chargesheet.

The agency sources had said that Singh's name appears four times in the chargesheet out of which one reference was wrong as his name was typed inadvertently in place of Rahul Singh's.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.