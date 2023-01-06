Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet; Names 12 Persons As Accused

In a major development in the Delhi liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, January 6 filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case and has named a total of 12 persons as accused in connection with the case. According to ED sources, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinapalli, Sharad Chandra Reddy and Benoy Babu have been named accused in the chargesheet.

According to sources, seven companies have been named as accused in the excise policy scam in the chargesheet filed by the probing agency.

Notably, the investigation agency in its first chargesheet named liquor baron Sameer Mahendru as an accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. The ED has so far arrested Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinapalli, Sharad Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu and Amit Arora in connection with the case.

Sameer Mahendru & Vijay Nair arrested

The ED earlier in September arrested businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Notably, Mahendru is the Managing Director of Indospirit Group - a liquor distributor in Delhi's Jor Bagh. Soon after his name emerged in the case related to the Kejriwal-led Delhi government's new excise policy, he was named as a key accused in the excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, just a day ahead of Mahendru's arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" in allocating liquor licences.

After Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's excise policy of 2021-22, both the ED and the CBI started investigating alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, which allegedly benefitted some major liquor distributors and retailers.