Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi HC Seeking Interim Bail, Notice Issued

Delhi former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved to Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the alleged liquor policy scam case. The case is currently being probed by ED and CBI.

The AAP leader has sought interim bail on the ground of the illness of his wife. Following this, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has issued notice on Sisodia’s plea and listed it for hearing tomorrow (May 4) along with his plea seeking regular bail in the case.

The court asked the probe agency to make an endeavour to file its response by tomorrow.

Sisodia's judicial custody in the cases registered by the CBI and ED was extended by the special judge in the CBI case on March 31. He was recently denied bail in the ED case also.

(More inputs awaited)