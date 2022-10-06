Delhi Liquorgate Accused Sameer Mahendru's Custody Extended For 4 Days

Accused in the Delhi Liquor policy case, the court extended the custody of Sameer Mahendru by four days. Businessman Mahendru is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the alleged irregularities in the new Excise policy, in which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also under the scanner of the central agency.

Notably, ED had demanded for a custody extension of six days, however, the court restricted it to four days. The central agency had also informed the court that Mahendru was not cooperating with the investigation.

It’s important to mention that the managing director of Indospirit Group - a liquor distributor in Delhi's Jor Bagh, Sameer Mahendru was arrested in the New Liquor Excise policy scam case by the ED on September 28. He was named as the key accused in the case, in which the Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is the first accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR states that Mahendru had made payments running into crores to Manish Sisodia via his ‘close associates’. The payments were made through Sisodia’s close aides - Dinesh Arora, Arjun Pandey and Vijay Nair. Payments of sum amounting to Rs 1 Crore and Rs 2 to 4 Crore were allegedly made respectively by the aides to the Delhi Deputy CM.

"Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to the accused public servants through Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey had once collected a huge cash amount of about Rs 2-4 crore from Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair," the CBI FIR reads.

Image: PTI