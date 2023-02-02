Delhi Liquorgate Probe: Vijay Nair Received Bribe On Behalf Of AAP Leaders, ED Says

Vijay Nair, one of the main accused in the infamous Delhi liquorgate scam, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore, from a group on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The explosive revelation has been made in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the information, during the investigation of the trail of this kickback, it has been revealed so far that part of these funds was used in the AAP's election campaign for the Goa Assembly Elections, 2022. Cash payments amounting to almost Rs 70 lakh were also made to the volunteers who were part of AAP's survey teams in Goa.

CM Kejriwal termed chargesheet completely fictional

The chargesheet says that Vijay Nair in connivance with his associate Dinesh Arora and one Amit Arora, has also arm-twisted with a wholesaler to surrender the L1 licence and then coerced the manufacturers surrendered through that licence to choose the wholesalers of his choice and favour to direct the profit margins to his co-conspirators.

Nair then, on behalf of AAP leaders, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group referred to as the South Group comprising Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, P Sarath Chandra Reddy and Kavitha Kalvakuntla. A Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally had facilitated the transfer of the said money in conspiracy with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora, said the ED.

The central agency filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case on Thursday, February 1, before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, wherein AAP's Vijay Nair, businessmen Sarath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora were named.

Most surprising is that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been reportedly named in the chargesheet along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. However, Kejriwal's name has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

The ED told the court that further investigation is going on in the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the ED's charges and said it is "completely fictional".

Notably, the new liquor scheme came under the scanner after Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. Following which, the Delhi Excise Policy, implemented from November 17, 2021 was scrapped by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in July 2022. The ED is investigating the money trail in the alleged scam.