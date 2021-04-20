Delhi Lockdown E-pass: All You Need To Know About New Guidelines Amid Surging Caseload

Delhi Chief Minister Arvin Kejriwal on Monday announced a week-long lockdown in the national capital owing to the surging cases of COVID-19. The Chief Minister mentioned that the situation is very serious as the cases are rising rapidly and there is an unavailability of resources. Under the new lockdown rules, only essential services will be allowed to function by showing an e-pass.

Eligibility

Citizens dealing with essential services like groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, medicines, among others, banks and insurance offices, petrol pumps, delivery of food, among others, will be given e-pass to function. Apart from this Government officials subordinate offices and PSUs are allowed to operate their services.

Emergency Service workers like police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire, and emergency will be allowed to work. Moreover, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public transport (air, railways, Delhi metro) including all incidental services or activities will be allowed. Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC, and Municipal services, and all other essential services have been excluded from the lockdown and can function normally. Those who require medical attention are also allowed to go out. By showing valid identity cards media personnel and students (for examination) will be allowed to function. Marriage functions with up to 50 person gathering are allowed, however, a valid card needs to be shown and in a funeral, up to 20 people are allowed.

How and where to apply

Go to the official website of the Delhi Government https://delhi.gov.in/

Scroll to the e-pass facility section newly added

You will have to give details including your name, contact number, district, among others, and upload a government ID proof.

Submit a letter from the employer that you come under essential services and need to operate.

Once confirmed the applicant will receive SMS and the e-pass can be downloaded from there and be printed.

The decision has been taken by Delhi Government with an aim to curb the spread of the virus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has mentioned that this has been done to save the lives of the citizens. He has also urged people above 45 years to get vaccinated at the earliest.