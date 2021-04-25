Delhi Lockdown Extended By Another Week; No Respite From COVID As Cases See Record Surge

Amid no signs of relief from COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended lockdown in the national capital for another week. The previous lockdown that started on April 19 was supposed to end tomorrow. CM Kejriwal while interacting with the press on Sunday added that Delhi failed at some aspects but at the same time managed few points. The Chief Minister thanked Centre for helping Delhi and added that both Central and state government has been working in good coordination.

As Delhi's AAP government has been demanding oxygen to the centre, CM Kejriwal added that strict measures have been taken for the regular supply of oxygen.

"The manufacturers and suppliers will have to update their location every two hours on our portal so that we are aware of the situation. I have even written letter to other states to help us in any way possible with regards to oxygen supply in the national capital." added Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Central Government has been helping us"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his interaction with media, added that the Central government has been helping Delhi to tackle the surge of COVID-19. Earlier the Chief Minister in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested to intervene in the matter of oxygen supply to Delhi. Prior to that, Delhi CM had also thanked the Centre for increasing the oxygen quota of the capital.

However, yesterday 20 COVID-19 patients in Delhi's Jaipur Golden hospital lost their lives due to lack of oxygen. Several Delhi hospitals have been sending urgent (SOS) messages for oxygen. The hospitals have been complaining about low oxygen levels.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

With more than 32% of positivity rate in Delhi with the worsening situation. The capital recorded 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases with 357 deaths in the last 24 hours, another record-breaking spike. The caseload of the national capital has crossed 10 lakh infections with a toll of 13,898. With alarming conditions, Delhi's healthcare system is under deadly pressure.