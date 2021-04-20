Delhi Lockdown: Lt Guv Anil Baijal Appeals To Migrant Workers Not To Leave City

As hundreds of migrant workers in Delhi thronged at the Anand Vihar Bus terminal on Monday evening to board the buses for their native places, National Capital's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave. As per sources, the Delhi Lieutenant governor has assured all help from the government during these 6-days of complete lockdown in the National Capital.

Delhi LG assures all help to migrant workers

Sources have also informed Republic Media Network that Delhi LG Anil Baijal is deeply concerned about the reports and visuals of migrant workers at stations and bus stands. Not only this, but the LG had also met Delhi Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to take stock of the ground situation. As per sources, the Principal Secretary Home and Special Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the nodal officers to keep a watch over the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Delhi lockdown

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in the past 2.5 weeks, the bed count in the National Capital has gone up by 3 times. Sisodia said, "2,700 more beds will be arranged in the next few days. Most of the COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check the app beforehand for bed availability & then proceed further."

Speaking over the recently imposed Delhi lockdown, National Capital's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 90,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday. Stating that in the last 10-12 days, the Delhi government has increased the number of beds in the hospital, Satyendar Jain said, "There are 18,923 beds in Delhi, out of which, 16,461 beds are occupied and 2,462 beds are vacant."

Informing that the COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will reopen on Tuesday, the Delhi Health Minister said that the COVID-19 facility at Common Wealth Games Village has now become operational with 600 beds. While appealing to all migrant workers of Delhi, he said that this is a very short lockdown and there is no need to g back. He said, "We are utilising 100 per cent of the infrastructure in Delhi."

Remarking that Delhi is conducting 5 times more tests as compared to other states across the country, Jain said that the government is getting information about the low supplies of Remdesivir and other medicines and is also trying to solve the same. He said, "At least 16,500 patients are admitted into hospitals in Delhi and we are working to increase more beds." Some patients could wait for 1-2 hours but no need to worry, Jain added.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi has so far recorded over 8,77,146 positive cases, out of which, 7,87,898 have successfully recovered and 12,361 have died. As per the latest reports, in the last 24 hours, 23,686 new cases, 21,500 fresh recoveries and 240 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 76,887.

