Delhi logs 132 Covid cases in a day, no death reported

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent while no death due to the infection was reported, data from the health department on Wednesday revealed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city has increased to 18,64,135. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,148, the bulletin stated.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 104 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent while there was one fatality due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 108 infections while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

The national capital had on Sunday reported 97 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent and one death. SO Saturday the city saw 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent and one death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 also the city did not record any death due to the viral disease.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.

There are 3,065 containment zones in Delhi, the bulletin stated, adding that of the 10,225 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals 75 (0.73 per cent) are occupied. PTI SLB NSD NSD

