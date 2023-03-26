Delhi Logs 139 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 4.98 Pc

Delhi recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi reported 152 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday.

It had logged 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday. The city had recorded cases in three-digit figures last October. Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The city registered 84 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.08 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 83 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent and a fatality.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the past few months in Delhi.

It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has increased to 20,08,579, while the death toll stands at 26,524.

The health department data also showed that 2,793 tests were conducted on Frday.

Forty-two of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, while 293 patients are in home isolation, it said. The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 471, the data showed.

Amid a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi in recent days, some medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the rise in cases but add there’s no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots if they have not already.

They also say this rise could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related ailments.

Meanwhile, Delhi government-run hospitals will conduct a mock drill on Sunday to assess their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of rising COVID-19 and seasonal influenza cases.

A senior official on Friday said an order to this effect was issued to medical superintendents, medical directors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) by the Delhi health department on Friday.

The mock drill must be conducted by all the hospitals of the Delhi government and a report be submitted by March 26 evening or March 27 morning, furnishing details on a list of parameters mentioned in an earlier order dated March 23, the order says.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said there were not many influenza cases in city hospitals and the situation is being monitored closely.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than other subtypes. The symptoms include runny nose, persistent cough and fever.