Delhi Logs 4 New Covid Cases

Delhi recorded four fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease. Delhi recorded five Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

The national capital recorded seven coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent on Monday, and one death due to the disease.

A total of 3,047 tests were conducted a day before, according to latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 18 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,024, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed. Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 16 are occupied while 14 patients are in home isolation, it added.