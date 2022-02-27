Delhi logs 484 Covid cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate 0.95 pc

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded 484 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,634 and the death toll climbed to 26,122.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,759, the health bulletin stated. Delhi on Saturday reported 440 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 0.83 per cent. A day earlier, it recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent and two deaths.

On Thursday, 556 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent, and six deaths were reported in the national capital.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. According to health department statistics, the city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as of February 1 was 12,312. On Sunday, it was 1,479. The number of containment zones also dipped to 4,777.

There are 11,089 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 180 (1.62 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 180 Covid patients were in hospitals, the health department bulletin stated. PTI AKM NSD NSD

