Delhi Logs 970 New Covid Cases, 1 Death In A Day; Positivity Rate 3.34 Pc

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 3.34 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. It is for the first time since April 15 that the positivity rate in Delhi has gone down below four per cent. The city had recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death on April 15, while the positivity rate was at 3.95 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 infection tally has risen to 18,97,141 while the death toll reached 26,184, according to the latest health bulletin.

As many as 29,037 tests to detect COID-19 were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent.

The day before, the city logged 799 new cases and three deaths -- the highest in a day in over two months -- while the positivity rate was 4.94 per cent.

Delhi had logged 1,422 Covid cases and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity was 5.34 per cent. The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.

The national capital currently has 5,202 active Covid cases, down from 5,471 the previous day. The number of containment zones has declined to 1,882 from 1,924 on Tuesday.

Currently, 161 COVID-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 4,071 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,578 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 178 (1.86 per cent) are occupied, it stated.

According to experts, the spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks do not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate was stagnant, which means the infection was spreading at the same rate and there was no wave. PTI SLB NSD NSD