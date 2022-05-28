Delhi logs minimum temp at 26.9 deg C; rains likely

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday morning settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, while the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rains during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Mild dust storm with rain and hail is possible over south Delhi, Faridabad, Palwal, Agra, Mathura, Hodal, and Narnaul, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said. According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour would occur over and in the adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 182, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI ABU NSD

