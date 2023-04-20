Delhi Logs Six Coronavirus Deaths, 1,757 New Cases; Positivity Rate 28.63 Pc

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied.

The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent, the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 6,172 tests conducted the previous day to detect the infection.

Delhi logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,964 Covid cases on August 18 last year.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.

The number of active cases currently stands at 6,046, it added.

Mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said XBB.1.16 is not leading to a severe infection among children.