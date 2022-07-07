Delhi: Man Allegedly Beaten By AAP MLA Questions Assault; Says 'it's A Crime To Complain'

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Tripathi allegedly attacked two individuals for complaining about the sewage system in the area, one of the injured - Guddu Halwai - spoke to Republic and detailed the assault. Guddu was allegedly beaten up by Tripathi with a brick, resulting in a head injury.

Speaking to Republic over the alleged attack by the AAP MLA, Guddu Halwai said, "I have many witnesses with me. I was sitting at my table and was working. My neighbour who was also there at the event approached him (Akhilesh Tripathi) and complained to him about the sewage. On this, I said, ‘he (MLA) will not do anything, they just took our votes.’ He stood up and attacked me with a brick on my head." Guddu also claimed that as on of now, no one from the Delhi police has contacted him for his statement.

On Tripathi's allegation that he was drunk, Guddu said, "I was not drunk. How can he say that? This clearly means that it’s a crime to complain. And if it’s like this, we won’t complain to the Delhi government nor to Kejriwal." He also claimed that the MLA from the Model Town constituency has done no development work in the region. "CM Kejriwal has done well for Delhi but, what has the MLA done for us?" Guddu questioned and urged CM Arvind Kejriwal to take action against Tripathi.

'Allegations are baseless': Akhilesh Tripathi

Earlier on Thursday, Republic TV confronted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi over the alleged brick attack. In an exclusive telephonic conversation, the AAP MLA stated that the man (Guddu Halwai) was highly intoxicated and blamed the BJP for doing dirty politics.

When asked if he attacked Guddu with the brick, Akhilesh Tripathi said, "I am an MLA for the last 8 years; I never abused anyone and there have been no such accusations against me. He could have done this attack by himself. This is a completely false allegation against me and I appeal to everyone to see the video carefully. That man is not in his senses and can be seen using abusive language against our government."

"This issue has been manifested by BJP. I am innocent and these allegations are baseless. We will continue to serve the people and continue to do our work. The investigation is underway and law will take its own course. The truth will come out," Tripathi told Republic.

AAP MLA allegedly assaults two men

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani informed PTI that Guddu and Mukesh were shifted to BJRM hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after the alleged assault. DCP Rangnani further stated that Guddu's statement was recorded on Wednesday, wherein he said that on Wednesday, he was present at a function alongside a railway line near Jailor Wala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, where he was providing catering services.

According to the DCP, during the function, Guddu met AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi and complained to him about sewage problems in the area. Following this, the MLA got angry and allegedly hit him on the head with a brick. Adding further, DCP Northwest Delhi said that Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu Halwai, tried to mediate but he was also assaulted by Tripathi. Guddu sustained an injury on the left side of the head while Mukesh has no external injury. A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, a police official said, PTI reported.