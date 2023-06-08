Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Former Live-in Partner In Bengaluru's Jeevan Bheema Nagar

A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly murdered on Monday (June 5) by her former live-in partner at a residential apartment in Bengaluru's Jeevan Bheema Nagar police station limits. The crime was discovered on Tuesday (June 6) when the victim's roommate returned to the flat and reported the same to the police officials.

The victim, identified as Akanksha, was working in a software company in Bengaluru. She earlier worked in an ed-tech company in Hyderabad where she met Arpit, a native of Delhi, and fell in love with him, the police said. Later, she joined a company in Bengaluru and shifted from Hyderabad.

According to police, Arpit used to visit her in Bengaluru on weekends and used to stay in her flat. Later, their relationship strained and both of them stopped living together.

Arpit allegedly again visited Akanksha at her Bengaluru residence on Monday (June 5). The two had an argument following which he allegedly hacked her to death.

To make her death appear as an act of suicide, he allegedly attempted to hang her body from a ceiling fan. But after failing to do so, he allegedly left the body on the floor, locked the door of her flat and fled from the crime scene, the police said.

A case of murder has been lodged in the Jeevan Bheema Nagar police station and the suspect is yet to be arrested. A total of four teams consisting of police officials have been formed to nab him.

Crime in live-in relationships

In another incident of a gruesome murder that took place in Maharashtra, a 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering his live-in partner's body in Mira Road. The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been staying with his partner Saraswati Vaidya in a flat for over three years.

The accused allegedly killed Saraswati Vaidya three-four days back and after that, he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces, the police said. It added that the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them. Over 12-13 pieces of the woman's body were recovered from the crime site.