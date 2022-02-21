Delhi man apprehended from R'than for allegedly killing wife

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was apprehended from Jaipur on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, whose body was found at her friend’s house in Delhi a couple of days ago, police said.

Aman Singh Bisht, the accused, was planning to move to a safer location, probably to some other part of North India or Nepal. He is being brought to Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The officer said the exact motive behind the murder will be ascertained after Aman is thoroughly interrogated.

Priyanka Bisht, Aman’s wife, was found dead at her friend Priyanka Saha’s house in north Delhi’s Burari area on Friday. She was 24.

Priyanka Saha’s mother, for her part, informed the police that Aman had called her daughter up on Friday noon saying he wanted her help in buying a saree for his wife. Following this phone conversation, Priyanka Saha told her mother that she was going over to Aman’s house.

At 7.56 pm, Priyanka Saha called up the police saying that upon her arrival back home, she found the body of her friend and Aman’s wife Priyanka Bisht in her bedroom.

“For now, it seems like Priyanka Bisht was strangulated to death. However, the post-mortem report will ascertain the exact cause,” a police official said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Burari police station and investigation is underway, the DCP said. PTI AMP CJ CJ

