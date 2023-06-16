Delhi Man Carrying Rs 37 Lakh Cash In Car Held In Greater Noida

A Delhi-based man was held by police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after Rs 37 lakh in cash were allegedly seized from his car, officials said on Thursday.

Police said they informed the Income Tax Department and the man is being probed for a suspected tax evasion.

Jitesh Talwar, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was in his SUV along with his wife when officials of Sector Beta 2 police station intercepted the vehicle near the Chuhadpur underpass on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off, a police spokesperson said.

“The couple was on their way to Punjab and Rs 37 lakh cash were recovered from their car. The income tax officials were informed about the incident and legal proceedings were carried out,” the police spokesperson.

Initial probe has revealed that Talwar is a salaried employee who had sold his flat in Greater Noida from where he got the money, a senior official told PTI.

However, he is being probed for suspected tax evasion and facts would be ascertained after the investigation is completed, the official added.