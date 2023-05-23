Delhi: Man Found Dead With Stab Injuries On His Neck In National Capital's Jafrabad Area

A 32-year-old man was found dead with stab injuries on his neck in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Tuesday, police said. At around 5.30 am, a PCR call was made that a man was lying in a car and profusely bleeding at Yamuna Vihar Road, Jafrabad, a senior police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the man dead, he said, adding the victim had stab wounds on the neck. The man was identified as Arjun, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. The car had a Haryana registration number, the officer said. Forensic science laboratory and crime teams were called at the spot, police said, adding the CCTV footage of the area is being examined. Further investigation is in progress, they said.

Some other stabbing incidents in the national capital

On 17th May 2023, a man was stabbed to death during an alleged theft attempt in northeast delhi. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incedent. The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, north east Delhi. The two accussed were arrested. The police said that the deceased Rahul was trying to snatch money from the accused Manish and Prashant. They fought each other for a while, then Manish took out a knife from his scooty and stabbed Rahul multiple times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident occured near Samuday Bhawan, Jyoti Nagar northeast Delhi. It was found that Rahul Kumar, was stabbed, multiple times and had major wounds on his body, his torso, lower abdomen, and temple region of the head. Rahul use to work as a Halwai and also had a past criminal record. A case under the gambling act and another of house theft had been registered against it.