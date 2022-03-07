Delhi man gets 10-year jail term for raping Pune woman

Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) A man was sentenced here on Monday to 10 years in jail for raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her duping her of over Rs 5 lakh.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raj Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the man belonging to Delhi and stipulated that in case of his failure to pay the fine, he would be liable to undergo imprisonment for a further period.

According to the prosecution, the case against Delhi resident Rajiv was lodged by the Pune woman in September 2020.

In her complaint, she had said she came in touch with the man through a matrimonial portal in which he had said he was a divorcee and was interested in marrying again with a suitable girl.

The Pune woman contacted Rajiv and visited Gurgram to meet him in March 2020, the prosecution said, adding Rajiv introduced himself as having a tea business.

The two lived together for a few days, during which he promised her to marry her and established physical relation with her, the prosecution said.

The woman said she had visited Pune along with her mother and the man had even promised her that he would marry her daughter, the prosecution said.

On the pretext that he was facing some problem in his business, the man tricked the woman into transferring a sum of Rs 5,17,366 to his brother Pankaj, the prosecution said, adding after this, the man began ignoring the woman.

The woman also later found that the man was already married and also had children, following which she lodged a complaint against Rajiv.

The police later arrested him and put him on trial after charge-sheeting him, the prosecution said, adding the court sentenced him to 10 years in jail after convicting him. PTI CORR RAX RAX

