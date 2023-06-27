Delhi Man Sets Guinness World Record By Covering All Metro Stations In Over 15 Hours

An academic researcher Shashank Manu based out of New Delhi took the longest public transport ride of his life to register a world record under his name. The Guinness World Records (GWR) granted 33-year-old Shashank Manu a certificate after he achieved the extraordinary record of travelling all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours 22 minutes and 49 seconds.

(Shashank Manu achieves an extraordinary record of travelling all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours 22 minutes and 49 seconds, Image: Republic)

In conversation with Republic Media Networks, Shashank said, “The journey that started in 2021 was given recognition by the world record agency after a long battle of two years.”

Shashank, who is already a national record holder for travelling across 27 countries in a single year, wanted to set a new record. He wanted to change the perception of travellers around the globe over travelling in Indian transport.

"I have travelled all over the world and I have found that there's a negative perception outside India towards the transport system in India and I wanted to change that. The Delhi metro is such a magnificent network and I wanted to highlight that. I'm a big fan of the Delhi Metro. I always carried a stopwatch with me to record my journey as the Guinness World Records had given me a set of long conditions when I had initially applied for it,” said Shashank Manu.

Having covered a total of 286 stations on the Delhi metro network in the same day, Shashank said that it is an overwhelming experience for him to have achieved this feat. He started his journey on Delhi Metro's blue line at 5 am and concluded it after reaching the last station at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, situated on Delhi Metro's green line in 15 hours.

However, he said this recognition by the GWR came very late as the records agency didn't approve his submission of evidence for this world record for two years. "I had given up after trying too hard on talking to the Guinness World Records as there was confusion over covering one station on the Delhi metro network that was under construction but later on, I saw that the GWR had given this recognition to an individual named Praful Singh who is a Delhi metro employee. I later discovered this and then sought clarification from the records agency which then helped me get the recognition after 2 years,” he said.

Shashank, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior now aspires to set a record of travelling in metro networks in foreign countries. It was in 2020 that his name was registered in the India Book of Records for being the first Indian to travel to 27 nations in one year.

Shashank took the signatures from individuals as evidence of his presence. As per the guidelines by the GWR, he was accompanied by two independent witnesses through his memorable journey.

Credit: Republic