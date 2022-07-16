Delhi: Man Shot At Point-blank Range In Jahangirpuri By 3 Boys, Incident Caught On Tape

In a shocking incident of revenge attack from the national capital, a man was shot by three minors in broad daylight in Delhi's Jahangirpur area on Friday. According to the police, the man was sitting near the H-4 Block in the area when the three minors came walking by and one of them fired at him from a point-blank range.

The CCTV footage from the incident has also come to the fore showing the exact time of the attack. As evident in the video, the three minors fled away after attacking the man.

Later, the Jahangirpuri police station received a PCR call at around 5:15 PM regarding the gunshot injury to a man namely Javed at H-4 Block in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The police immediately rushed to the spot while the injured victim was shifted to the BJRM Hospital.

He was later referred to a higher centre for further treatment. The man reportedly sustained injuries in one of his eyes, though his condition is now stable.

An investigation was later initiated following which it was revealed that the 36-year-old Javed was shot in his right eye during the attack at around 4:45 PM when he was present near the park of H-3 Block. It was then when the three minor boys, known to him came and one of them fired a bullet.

Notably, a case has been registered in the regard under Section 307 IPC at PS Jahangirpuri and 4 CCLs have been apprehended by a team of Special Staff, North West District. The weapon of offence - a countrymade pistol has been also recovered by the police. They disclosed that the victim had beaten the father of one of the apprehended minor boys around 7 months back following which they attacked him in revenge.



