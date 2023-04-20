Delhi: Man Stabbed While Trying To Rescue 14-year-old From Being Beaten Up By 3 Students

A person was stabbed in the chest in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area while trying to rescue his 14-year-old neighbour from being beaten up by three school students, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said they received information on Wednesday about a patient with stab wounds being admitted in Humdard hospital and subsequently, transferred to Safdarjung Hospital.

They said the man was stabbed by a group of three-four boys.

The victim's neighbour, a Class 8 student of a government school in Kalkaji, reported that around 2 pm on Wednesday, when he was heading home from school, a boy from another section, along with two others, caught hold of him and started beating him up.

According to police, the victim tried to intervene and save him but the trio beat him up and stabbed him with a knife before fleeing the scene.

A passerby helped take the injured to the hospital, they said.

A case has been registered and a 15-year-old juvenile was apprehended on Thursday, police said, adding that a search was on for the others, both of whom are residents of Govindpuri.