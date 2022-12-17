Delhi Man Throws His Only 2-year-old Son From Third Floor; Jumps Off Later

In a spine-chilling incident, a man angrily threw his only 2-year-old son down from the third floor in Kalkaji in Delhi's Okhla. According to sources, later the accused also jumped from the third floor. Both were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, where they were referred to AIIMS Trauma Center when their condition became critical. Notably, the incident happened at 4 pm on Friday, December 16.

Police officials informed that they received information regarding the incident at around 10:38 pm. The officials immediately rushed to the spot and found the accused Man Singh (30) injured at Sarvodaya Camp in Kalkaji. The accused allegedly jumped down from the terrace of the 1st floor (a height of about 21 feet) after throwing down his minor son (2 years).

Image: The accused Man Singh. Source: Republic

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the house where the incident occurred belonged to the grandmother of his wife and she had already taken the injured minor boy to the Holy Family Hospital.

Later, the injured Man Singh was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The victim child and the accused Man Singh are currently being given treatment. The wife of the accused Pooja alleged that she is not having a good relationship with her husband and was living with her grandmother with her two kids for the past few days.

Police officials said that Pooja revealed that her husband had come there at around 6-7 pm and had a quarrel with her under the influence of liquor. Later, he took his son to the terrace of the 1st floor and threw him down.

According to sources, Okhla police officials have filed an FIR No. 753/22 and a case has been registered Under Section 307 IPC. Further investigation is underway.