Delhi Man Violently Attacks 3 People In Public With Iron Rod Over Pet Dog's Barking

In a shocking incident reported from the national capital, a man violently attacked members of a family along with their pet dog in his neighbourhood in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. Reportedly, the man got angry after the family's pet dog started barking at him following which he attacked the dog with an iron rod and then the family members who intervened.

Videos from the incident have been circulated on social media where the man can be seen running after the dog following which the family members tried stopped during which he immediately landed a hit on the dog's head. After that, he attacked a family member who fell to the ground. Hearing the noise, another man came out of the house and tried to stop the attacker but instead got injured on his head.

Speaking on the same, the dog's owner Rakshit told ANI that a complaint has been filed at the police station

Speaking on the same, the dog's owner Rakshit told ANI that a complaint has been filed at the police station and the injured person is presently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station, informed the police.

The police are presently investigating the case and are verifying the facts on the basis of the CCTV video.

