Delhi: Manish Sisodia Urges Centre To Deploy Paramilitary Over Oxygen Supply Blockade

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday continued his accusations on Haryana and UP governments, that the two states are blocking the supply of oxygen to Delhi. He also wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the alleged oxygen supply blockade by Haryana and UP governments.

Manish Sisodia said that today he spoke to the oxygen supplier official who was deputed by the Centre to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals and found out that Haryana state authorities and police officers were present at the Panipat plant and stopped the Delhi trucks.

Letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, Manish Sisodia said Delhi was supposed to receive 378 MT of oxygen on Wednesday according to the quota, but only 177 MT of oxygen was received by Delhi because of disruption by the UP and Haryana administration. Blaming the neighbouring governments, he said the senior state officials of Haryana and UP blocked the trucks carrying oxygen to Delhi.

"Even today the situation is the same in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The main reason for the shortage of oxygen in Delhi is the jungle raj in Haryana and UP. Their governments, state officials, police are not allowing the oxygen to be released from the oxygen plants to Delhi," Manish Sisodia said.

"Our tankers are waiting outside their plants, but they are only allowing their state's tankers inside and not ours," he said while requesting the Centre to urgently intervene in the matter. Manish Sisodia even urged the Centre to deploy paramilitary forces while alleging that governments are making use of police machinery to block the supply of oxygen.

In a contradiction when Sisodia was addressing the press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to state that he has dialled Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who assured his full cooperation in the supply of oxygen.

I spoke to Hon’ble CM of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal Khattar ji. Sought his support in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2021

A high octane political battle ensued on Wednesday when the Delhi government went all out in accusing the Haryana and UP governments of oxygen supply blockade, while the Haryana government in retaliation stated that Delhi's accusations are baseless. In a counter, the Haryana government claimed that a Haryana bound truck was stopped in Delhi. The Haryana government had also given the details of the truck which was to reach Haryana, leading to a blame game among the state governments amid the acute shortage of oxygen in several states across the country.

Centre's intervention amid oxygen shortage

Amid the acute oxygen crisis across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed all states to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states amid reports of shortage. MHA also directed that no oxygen manufacturer and supplier shall be compelled to limit the oxygen supplies to only the hospitals of the state in which they are located. Moreover, the Ministry stressed that there should be no restriction of timing for the movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

Forbidding any authority from attaching an oxygen-carrying vehicle passing through the district, it reiterated that supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except those exempted by the Centre is banned from April 22. All states have been advised to strictly abide by the plan for the supply of medical oxygen prepared by the Empowered Group-II. The District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners and SPs, SSPs and DCPs will be personally liable for the implementation of these directions.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.