Delhi: Markets Witness Surge In Footfall As Festive Season Begins, COVID-19 Norms Defied

Quick links:
Markets in several parts of Delhi witnessed a surge in footfall as customers throng shops during the festive season.
From Delhi's Sadar Bazar to Sarojini Nagar, people flock in large numbers in light of the festive season.
People could be seen flouting social distancing norms and COVID-19 guidelines even as positive cases surge in the national capital.
"Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business & footfall," says Prem Goel, a shopkeeper.
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been attributed to the current festive season as well as the drop in temperature.