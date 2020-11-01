Last Updated:

Delhi: Markets Witness Surge In Footfall As Festive Season Begins, COVID-19 Norms Defied

Markets in several parts of Delhi have witnessed a surge in footfall as customers throng shops during the festive season, flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Written By Gloria Methri
Markets witness heavy footfall
ANI

Markets in several parts of Delhi witnessed a surge in footfall as customers throng shops during the festive season.

Markets witness heavy footfall
ANI

From Delhi's Sadar Bazar to Sarojini Nagar, people flock in large numbers in light of the festive season. 

Markets witness a heavy footfall
ANI

People could be seen flouting social distancing norms and COVID-19 guidelines even as positive cases surge in the national capital.

Markets witness a heavy footfall
ANI

"Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business & footfall," says Prem Goel, a shopkeeper.

Markets witness a heavy footfall
ANI

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been attributed to the current festive season as well as the drop in temperature.

Markets witness a heavy footfall
ANI

People flock to markets in Delhi as Diwali nears.

Markets witness a heavy footfall
ANI

The national capital recorded 5,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to over 3.86 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 11.5% amid festivities and rising pollution

