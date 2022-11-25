Delhi: Massive Fire At Chandni Chowk Wholesale Market, Blaze Continues To Rage

A massive fire that broke out last evening at old Delhi's Chandni Chowk market has not been under control till now with at least 40 water tenders at the spot trying to douse the fire. The fire broke out late last night and locals immediately informed the fire department, after which they rushed with at least 30 fire tenders to the location.

"A major part of the building has been damaged and officials are using remote control fire fighting machine to douse the flames," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director. It has been learnt that due to the narrow lanes in Old Delhi, it has become a tough task for the fire engines to reach the place where the blaze broke out.

No fatalities reported

On Friday morning, the officials informed that the "situation is not very good" and that a major chunk of the building, where the fire first broke out has been burnt. Former Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "Efforts are being put in to douse the fire. Fire officials and Police are at the site. Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet."