Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony; 9 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

A major fire broke out in Amar Colony, a residential sub-locality of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Around nine fire tenders were rushed to the site

A major fire broke out in Amar Colony, a residential sub-locality of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Around nine fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire broke out at two shops in the C block of the Amar colony which is located in the south-eastern part of the national capital and is also one of the Main Market areas. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. So far, no injuries or casualties are reported. More details are awaited. 

In the visuals captured by Republic TV, one can see that the fire reduced the shops to ashes in no time and filled the surrounding areas with black smog. A few houses have also come under the Lajpat Nagar fire. People living close by have also rushed to safer places. 

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station

Just a day ago, a massive fire broke out in a railway station adjacent to Sabzi Mandi railway station in Delhi on Sunday. The goods and cables were reduced to ashes and eyewitnesses had revealed that it took many hours for the personnel of fire tenders units to douse the fire. Reportedly, a godown had also caught fire. The preliminary cause of the fire was an electric short-circuit.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO of Northern Railways, revealed that the fire broke out outside the boundary of the station and away from the passenger area. He claimed, "The fire broke out in the signal and telecoms storerooms. But it could not disrupt the train movement." And a railway official had revealed a detailed probe would be conducted into the incident. 

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited)

