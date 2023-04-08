Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in godown at Tikri Kalan PVC market

A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at Delhi’s PVC market in the Tikri Kalan on Saturday, March 8. Around 25 fire tenders were immediately sent by the fire department to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.

The video from the spot of the incident shows the godown at Delhi's Tikri Kalan PVC market engulfed in flames. Firefighters could be seen making efforts to douse the enormous fire.

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visual from Tikri Kalan area where fire broke out in a plastic godown during the early hours today. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. https://t.co/yhTyNp2M4y pic.twitter.com/Clr2ul8CmF — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. More information is awaited.

Not the first fire at Tikri Kalan PVC market

This is not the first time that Delhi's Tikri Kalan PVC market has been engulfed in a blaze. The area experienced a fire accident of a similar scale in 2021.

Initially, 10 fire tenders were rushed, however, as the fire spread, 36 fire tenders had to be pressed into service in an effort to douse the blaze. No casualty was reported.

"It broke out at 8 35 pm. It's in the wastage of plastic. Earlier this site was at jawala heri, it was shifted to tikri. It's a big open godown. No casualty has been reported so far," said the fire official.