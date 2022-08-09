Delhi: Max Temperature Settles At 36.8°C On Tuesday; Light Rain Predicted By IMD

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening, even as the weather office has forecast light rain or drizzle later.

The relative humidity was recorded at 59% in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday morning was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 81%.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively with a partly cloudy sky, according to IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (105) category around 7 PM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.